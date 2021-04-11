New school records set as Track teams compete at Friends Open

Kansas Wesleyan Track saw a pair of new school records established in the women’s hammer and women’s discus as the Coyotes competed on Friday and Saturday at the Friends Open in Wichita.

Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Olivehurst, Calif.) set a new record in the hammer throw with a throw of 43.97m, finishing fifth in the event. Saffron Jacobs set a new school record of 39.15m in the discus, placing fourth in the event.

Molly Watson (FR/Loveland, Colo.) placed seventh in the 400m, with a time of 60.08 seconds, and was 12th in the 100m with a time of 12.59 seconds.

Shelbie Luney (FR/Pleasanton, Kan.) also ran in the 400m, placing 31st with a time of 66.23, and Cindy Sheaffer (SO/Oberlin, Kan.) was 40th with a time of 72.02 seconds.

Jadin Bezdicek (SR/Jackson, Minn.) placed 24th in the 800m with a time of 2:46.95.

Regan Rhodes (SO/Mullinville, Kan.) placed 11th in the 1500m with a time of 5:29.16.

Christina Tripp (FR/Dayton, Idaho) finished third in the Steeplechase with a time of 13:26.62.

The 4x400m relay team of Luney, Rhodses, Sheaffer and Bezdicek finished 11th with a time of 4:43.05.

In the shot put, Nicole Holaday (SO/Gove, Kan.) placed 12th with a throw of 11.45m, Kayla Edgett (FR/Bellevue, Texas) placed 31st with a throw of 9.41m, and Rachael McWilliams (FR/Leavenworth, Kan.) was 36th with a throw of 9.13m.

In addition to Jacobs’ record throw in the discus, Edgett placed 10th with a throw of 33.90m, McWilliams was 25th with a throw of 28.87m and Hernandez-Castro was 30th with a throw of 27.87m.

On the men’s side Julian Urioste was 39th in the 100m with a time of 11.18 seconds and Malik Young (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) was 46th with a time in 11.40 seconds.

Erik Kyser placed 22nd in the 200m with a time of 22.59, and Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) was 24th with a time of 22.66.

In the 400m, Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed ninth with a time of 50.15, Davis was 18th in 51.20, and Randall Thornton (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 48th in 61.11.

Shane Calvin (FR/Lakin, Kan.) led the KWU 800m finishers in 23rd with a time of 2:05.76, Trey Stramel (FR/Colby, Kan.) was 30th in 2:08.75, Michael Vongphakdy (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 44th in 2:17.78, and Steven Merrill (FR/Arvada, Colo.) was 46th in 2:19.71.

Merrill placed 34th in the 1500m with a time of 4:53.91.

Austin Hess (FR/Garden City, Kan.) finished fourth in the 10000m in 35:27.55, and Timothy Kilburn (FR/Phoenix, Ariz.) was fifth in 35:29.87.

Young placed fifth in the 400m hurdles in 57.47 seconds.

In the Steeplechase, Jacob York finished ninth with a time of 11:06.10.

The 4x100m team of Dixon, Kyser, Davis, and Urioste finished sixth with a time of 42.72.

The 4x400m team of Calvin, Stramel, Vongphakdy, and Thornton was 15th in 3:52.63.

In the long jump, Kyser placed second with a best jump of 6.86m.

In the javelin, Thornton was 18th with a throw of 28.86m.

The Coyotes are off for two weeks, getting back onto the track on April 24 for the Tabor Invitational.