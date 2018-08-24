Salina, KS

New Scholarship Established at KWU

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityAugust 24, 2018

A group of Kansas Wesleyan University alumni have established an endowed scholarship in honor of pioneering conservation researcher Dr. Wes Jackson. The scholarship recipients will gain valuable insight into the research programs of The Land Institute, co-founded by Jackson in 1976, while assisting in the fields, seed processing facilities and laboratories.

The annual scholarship will support a KWU biology student in good academic standing with financial assistance, and will introduce them to the conservation, educational, research and outreach activities at The Land Institute.

Jackson graduated from KWU in 1958 and returned to his alma mater, serving as a biology professor for several years. His career includes scientific publications and books in the field of sustainable agriculture, now recognized as Natural Systems Agriculture.

The Conservation Endowed Scholarship was initiated by Jackson’s longtime friend Dr. Harold W. Keller. The two scientists met while undergrads at Kansas Wesleyan.

To support this initiative, contact KWU Development Officer Jennifer Rein’s office, 100 E. Claflin Ave., Salina, or call her office at (785) 833-4338.

 

