New Saline County Democrat Leaders

The Saline County Democratic Party is under new leadership.

According to Salina Media Connection, Saline County Democratic precinct leaders this week elected Phil Black as party chairperson and Johnna Vosseller as vice-chairperson. Ashley Will and Haley Helzer also serve as county officers.

Black currently teaches part-time at K-State in Manhattan. He previously served in the chair position for the Democrats and has served on the USD 305 school board. He was a candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives to represent District 69 and lost in the Democratic primary on August 4, 2020. Black was also a Democratic candidate for District 71 against Charlie Roth for the Kansas House of Representatives in the November 2, 2010, state legislative elections,

Saline County Democrats plan to start having regular meetings and explore options like Zoom for those unable to attend since COVID is declining.

The meeting included a general discussion on issues.