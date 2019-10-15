New Saline County Administrator Named

A new person to take over the top administrative job in Saline County has been selected. The Saline County Commission Tuesday morning approved a contract with Phillip Smith-Hanes, current Ellis County Administrator, to serve as the new Saline County Administrator.

According to Saline County, Smith-Hanes comes to Salina after a career of more than 23 years that has spanned both city and county governments in two different states. He has served as a

County Administrator since December 2009, first in California and for the last 3+ years in Ellis County, Kansas.

“Ellis County has been a wonderful experience and I will miss the people here, but I am so excited to be joining Saline County,” says Smith-Hanes. “Saline County has several exciting projects in the works and I look forward to being a part of this community. I am confident this is the right move for me and my family.”

Smith-Hanes grew up in Marion County and Oklahoma as well as a short stint in Cloud County and graduated from Marion High School. He has degrees from Kansas State University, Washburn University and the University of Kansas.

Saline County Commission Chairman Robert Vidricksen said “Saline County is pleased with Phillip’s background and experience and we are excited to get him on board quickly. The County Commissioners are looking forward to working with Phillip. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

Deputy County Administrator Hannah Stambaugh read a short statement from Smith-Hanes into the Commission record following the Commission’s vote to approve the employment contract.

Smith-Hanes plans to attend the Saline County Commission meeting next Tuesday, October 22, and will be available to greet County staff and members of the public.

Phillip Smith-Hanes will begin his duties with Saline County on December 2nd.