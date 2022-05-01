New Salina Tech Foundation Director

A new person is in charge of the Salina Area Technical College Foundation.

According to the school, Brenda Gutierrez is the new Executive Director of the college’s Foundation, succeeding Larry Pankratz, who retired at the end of 2021.

“We are very happy Brenda has joined the Salina Tech family in this important role,” said Salina Tech President Greg Nichols. “Tuition, plus state and federal funding is sufficient to sustain the college’s operations, but future growth of the college will depend on private and corporate support.”

Gutierrez is responsible for coordinating all development and fundraising activities, including identifying and cultivating potential future donors, and building positive relationships with the college’s various constituencies.

Gutierrez comes to Salina Tech after 13 years in various positions at the Salina Area United Way, most recently as Community Impact Director. She has also served as Chair of the Salina Area Community Services Council, Chair of the Saline County Back to School Fair and Governance Chair of the Kansas Rural Center.

“I strongly believe in the value of education,” Gutierrez said. “Salina Tech is the fastest-growing college in Kansas, and number one in Kansas for student success. Growing the Foundation’s financial resources to support more scholarships, build endowments for the future and expand the college’s infrastructure is an exciting challenge.”