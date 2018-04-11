Salina, KS

Improved Salina Stadium Nearly Complete

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2018

A new and improved Salina Stadium is nearly finished.

According to USD 305, a ribbon cutting is planned on Tuesday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the west bleachers at the stadium. Everyone is invited to celebrate improvements to the stadium that is home to both Central and South high school teams, middle school track and football competitions and used by community partners.

Over the past year phases 3, 4 and 5 of a seven-phase plan provided

  • a new, 90-foot press box with elevator,
  • structural improvements to bleachers, and
  • new concession and restroom facilities.

Phases 1 and 2 included turf replacement and locker room improvements.

The improvements should help the district host more KSHSAA events. The new press box has room for coaches, event management and media including television and radio. It also has room for student broadcasters working in the audio visual communications career pathway.

“The end result is good for our student competitors, the community and local tourism,” stated Kris Upson, Executive Director of Operations. The price for phases 3-5 was approximately $3.390 million and the work was done by local architect Charles Renz with JGR and McCownGordon Construction.

 

