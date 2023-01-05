New Salina Police Chief

Salina will soon have a new, permanent police chief.

According to the City of Salina, City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new police chief.

Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Oklahoma, since 1998, and currently serves as Major. He has been a Major since 2016, and has also served as Captain, Sergeant, and Officer.

Wise’s diverse experience includes the areas of patrol, K-9, SWAT, detective, drug enforcement, and internal investigations.

Wise has supervised field training, peer support, honor guard, and K-9 functions, and has led the Edmond Police Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Criminal Investigations Division, and Patrol Division.

Wise’s professional achievements include being selected as Supervisor of the Year two times and an FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for Supervision, along with numerous Employee of the Month honors. He holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Management and Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, a bachelor’s degree in Business-Organizational Leadership from Southern Nazarene University, and an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice

from Seminole State College. Mr. Wise is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

City Manager Schrage states, “C.J.’s vast law enforcement experience and demonstrated leadership approach will be a huge asset for the Salina Police Department and our city. He believes in community- oriented policing and has a track record of successful involvement in the Edmond community, and we are excited to have him lead the Salina Police Department.”

Wise will begin his new role by early February.

Photo via Edmund Police Department