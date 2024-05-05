New Salina Healthcare Facility Funding Secured

Salina Family Healthcare Center will receive a $10 Million boost from the state as they embark on a capital campaign aimed at building a new family medical clinic on South Ohio Street.

According to Salina State Senator J.R. Claeys, the funds are included in the new state budget to support the new $60 Million facility.

The Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program at Salina Family Healthcare Center will add capacity to train more doctors, pharmacists and dentists for rural Kansas. The current facility in the former YWCA on Prescott is constrained by space, which is causing medical students to look out of state for residency opportunities.

The residency program was designed from the ground up with the needs of practicing rural family physicians in mind. It was established in 1977 for the express purpose of placing well-trained family physicians in rural Kansas communities, and for nearly 50 years, has been doing just that. To date, they have placed 94% of graduates in rural communities.

_ _ _

Photo via Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program