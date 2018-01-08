New Salina Flights Take Off April 9th

New flights out of the Salina Regional Airport, east to Chicago and west to Denver, will take off beginning this Spring.

According to SkyWest Airlines, they will begin daily United Express jet service from Salina to Chicago and Denver Starting April 9th. SkyWest will provide Salina travelers seamless access to United’s global network via the airline’s Chicago and Denver hubs.

There will be two daily flights to Denver. Those flights will make a stop in Hays. There will also be one daily non-stop flight to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. Tickets are available now at united.com.

“Access to reliable and efficient local air service means more choice and more convenience for Salina travelers,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director – Market Development. “We look forward to bringing United Express jet service to Salina in April.”

Each of the daily flights from Salina to Chicago and Denver has been timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers will also have the opportunity to accrue frequent flier miles in United’s MileagePlus loyalty program. With 550 daily United and United Express flights from Chicago and 370 daily United and United Express flights from Denver, Salina travelers have access to destinations around the globe.

United Express will use 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet aircraft, replacing the current 30 seat turbo prop airplanes in the Great Lakes Airlines fleet that services Salina.

SkyWest Airlines is a top CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

Customers may book flights immediately at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331).