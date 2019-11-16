Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 40 °

New Salina Family Healthcare Center CEO

Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2019

A new person is in charge at a Salina medical clinic which provides healthcare to anyone and at the same time trains doctors.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center,  Dr. Bob Kraft has accepted an offer to become the organization’s next CEO.

According to the organization’s board of directors, Kraft’s dedication to the dual missions of the clinic, providing top-quality healthcare to all patients, as well as the training of the next generation of family physicians, showed throughout the search for new leadership. And as a graduate of the center’s family medicine residency program he is an exemplary representative of these pursuits.

Dr. Kraft joined Smoky Hill FMRP as an Associate Director in 2004. In 2018, he expanded his role to include Chief Medical Officer of Salina Family Healthcare. He received his Bachelors of Science in Genetics from The University of Kansas and subsequently completed his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine- Kansas City. He then went on to complete his residency at Smoky Hill FMRP.

Dr. Kraft will also remain CMO of Salina Family Healthcare Center and a Faculty Physician of the Smoky Hill FMRP.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Soldiers Accused of War Crimes Pard...

President Trump has ordered the release of two prisoners who were being held for war crimes at the m...

November 16, 2019 Comments

New Salina Family Healthcare Center...

Top News

November 16, 2019

Health Care, Funding Top Concerns a...

Top News

November 16, 2019

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/16

Sports News

November 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Soldiers Accused of War C...
November 16, 2019Comments
The Road Goes on Forever ...
November 15, 2019Comments
Ellsworth Student Removed...
November 15, 2019Comments
Thieves Target Area Farms
November 15, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH