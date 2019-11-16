New Salina Family Healthcare Center CEO

A new person is in charge at a Salina medical clinic which provides healthcare to anyone and at the same time trains doctors.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center, Dr. Bob Kraft has accepted an offer to become the organization’s next CEO.

According to the organization’s board of directors, Kraft’s dedication to the dual missions of the clinic, providing top-quality healthcare to all patients, as well as the training of the next generation of family physicians, showed throughout the search for new leadership. And as a graduate of the center’s family medicine residency program he is an exemplary representative of these pursuits.

Dr. Kraft joined Smoky Hill FMRP as an Associate Director in 2004. In 2018, he expanded his role to include Chief Medical Officer of Salina Family Healthcare. He received his Bachelors of Science in Genetics from The University of Kansas and subsequently completed his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine- Kansas City. He then went on to complete his residency at Smoky Hill FMRP.

Dr. Kraft will also remain CMO of Salina Family Healthcare Center and a Faculty Physician of the Smoky Hill FMRP.