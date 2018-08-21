New Salina Bishop to be Ordained

A new Bishop will be ordained and installed this week as the 12th bishop of the Salina Catholic Diocese.

Bishop-elect Jerry Vincke will be ordained and installed on Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina.

The ordination of a bishop happens within the context of a Mass. Following the reading of sacred scripture, the ordination begins. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Archbishop of Kansas City, Kan., will ordain Bishop-elect Vincke.

First, a song to the Holy Spirit (“Veni, Creator Spiritus” for example) is sung while the consecrating (ordaining) bishop(s) and the bishop-elect take or are led to their positions respectively. The bishop-elect is presented to the consecrating bishop(s), the bishop asks if there is a mandate from the Holy See, the letter of appointment is read aloud and displayed to the people. The people show their assent by saying “Thanks be to God” or applause. Then a homily is given.

Next, there is a nine-fold questioning of the candidate as to his willingness to serve in this capacity. The Litany of Saints is sung while the bishop-elect lies prostrate on the floor of the cathedral. After the litany, the consecrating bishop(s) and all other bishops present come forward and lay hands on the bishop- elect invoking the Holy Spirit upon him. The main consecrator then anoints the bishop-elects head with holy chrism oil. The Book of the Gospels is then held over the head of the bishop-elect while the prayer of consecration is prayed by the consecrating bishop(s).

After the consecration is complete, the main consecrator places a ring on the newly ordained bishop’s ring finger, a miter on his head and a staff/crosier in his hand. The newly ordained bishop is then led to his chair (cathedra) and is seated upon it, taking his rightful place. Finally all bishops present come forward and offer a kiss of peace to the newly ordained bishop. With that the rite is complete and the Mass continues with the Liturgy of the Eucharist, the newly ordained bishop presiding from that point on.

The 54-year-old Bishop-elect Vincke is a native of Michigan. He was appointed the bishop of Salina following a three-year assignment as pastor of Holy Family Parish in Grand Blanc, Mich. (a suburb of Flint, Mich.). Bishop-elect Vincke is the ninth of 10 children born to Fidelis and the late Henry Vincke.