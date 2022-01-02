New Salina Art Center Director of Education

A new person is in charge of education at the Salina Art Center.

According to the organization, Darren Morawitz is the new Director of Education.

Morawitz earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts, with an emphasis in studio painting and art education from Fort Hays State University and holds a PreK-12 teaching certificate. He also earned an Associate of Arts in graphic design from Hutchinson Community College.

“My mother said that all I needed was a pad of paper and pencil to entertain myself for hours growing up. Needless to say, I chose an artistic career path,” says Morawitz. “I was an art teacher at Hutchinson High School for 6 years. Plus, I have taught several classes for the Hutchinson Art Center and the Salina Art Center. I moved to Salina almost two years ago to be with my wonderful wife. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team at the Salina Art Center.”

Education is a cornerstone of what makes Salina Art Center a valuable resource in the community. Hosting hundreds of students each year the Art Center believes that art making is critical to human development and a necessary investment in our collective future.

“Art is vital for developing creative problem-solving skills, motor skills, social skills, decision-making, risk-taking, and inventiveness. Art improves motivation, concentration, memory, confidence, and teamwork. Art is an emotional transformation, therapeutic release, and entertaining activity to share feelings, desires, joys, and fears with others. Most importantly, Art connects. It permeates life and brings people together by bridging the gaps between language, age, race, culture, and life experience,” says Misty Serene Executive Director at Salina Art Center. “Teachers like Darren and the talented teaching artists we work with, ignite a fire that builds learners and thinkers who go out into our schools and community and do amazing things.”

“As Director of Education, I hope to continue to expand the opportunities for creative growth in the community and help bring new insights into why the arts are important to our shared culture,” Morawitz.

Salina Art Center’s spring education schedule is available online and enrollment is open for all Afterschool Studio, Senior Studio, and Ceramics classes.

_ _ _

Photo courtesy of Salina Art Center. Darren Morawitz teaches a class at Salina Art Center