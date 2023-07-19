New Race Course Certified

The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk on September 16th has received official certification from USA Track & Field for its new course, which will start and finish at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center on Santa Fe Avenue.

Fe for a Cure was the first to host a USATF-certified 5K event in Salina when it was held last year. USATF is the national governing body for track & field, long distance running and race walking in the United States. Running on USATF-certified courses is important for serious runners who track performance. Many competitive runners like to compare performances on different courses. runners cannot truly establish personal records if course distance is not accurate.

The new Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk course will start in front of the Tammy Walker Cancer Center on Santa Fe Avenue and head north to a turnaround on Elm Street. From the turnaround, runners will head back south on Santa Fe Avenue to Walnut Street. At Walnut Street, the route turns east and loops through Oakdale Park before returning to Santa Fe Avenue on Mulberry Street. From Mulberry Street, the course heads back south on Santa Fe Avenue to the finish line at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The race features a flat, paved route with scenic views of Salina’s downtown corridor, one of Salina’s premier parks and the Smoky Hill River Channel. Race bibs for the event are chipped, and Red Dirt Race Management will record timing using the ChronoTrack Live recording system.

Registration for the event is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative race t-shirt. Thanks to the event’s sponsors, 100% of registrations collected will be directed to support patients receiving treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. To register visit www.feforacure.com

Fe for a Cure is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media (Y93.7, 104.9 KSAL FM, Newsradio 1150 KSAL) and North Salina Community Development –

NSCD.