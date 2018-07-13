Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: T-Storm

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 71 °

New Public Transportation Mobility Manager

Todd PittengerJuly 13, 2018

A new person is on the job, over seeing public transportation in Central Kansas.

Claire Mullen is the new OCCK Transportation Mobility Manager for north central Kansas.

Mullen will work within the north-central Kansas counties of Saline, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, Mitchell, Cloud, Republic, and Jewell to identify and close gaps in transportation services, as well as help facilitate agreements and relationships between transportation providers, major employment and medical providers and cities and counties.

“Michelle Griffin has laid a remarkable foundation as Mobility Manager before being promoted to Transportation Director of OCCK,” Mullen said.  “I am looking forward to continuing to grow what is already put in place and working to further improve the transportation services of north-central Kansas. There are several gaps in transportation services but there is so much potential to meet those needs. ”

Mullen, originally from Hays, has 5 years’ experience in management and sales.  She previously worked for Alliance Monitoring Technologies, L.L.C., and In The Bag Cleaners, both of Wichita.

Mobility management is a joint project between the member transportation agencies in the eight-county region and the Kansas Department of Transportation. For more information about OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com or call 826-1583.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Gun is Featured Crime

A stolen gun is this week's Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. On Monday, July 9th at 4:44 ...

July 13, 2018 Comments

Salina Drone Business Wins Internat...

Top News

July 13, 2018

Most Wanted Arrest After High Speed...

Top News

July 13, 2018

New Public Transportation Mobility ...

Kansas News

July 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Gun is Featured Cr...
July 13, 2018Comments
New Public Transportation...
July 13, 2018Comments
Pond at Salina Park Unsaf...
July 12, 2018Comments
Former Trooper Sentenced ...
July 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH