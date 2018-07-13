New Public Transportation Mobility Manager

A new person is on the job, over seeing public transportation in Central Kansas.

Claire Mullen is the new OCCK Transportation Mobility Manager for north central Kansas.

Mullen will work within the north-central Kansas counties of Saline, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, Mitchell, Cloud, Republic, and Jewell to identify and close gaps in transportation services, as well as help facilitate agreements and relationships between transportation providers, major employment and medical providers and cities and counties.

“Michelle Griffin has laid a remarkable foundation as Mobility Manager before being promoted to Transportation Director of OCCK,” Mullen said. “I am looking forward to continuing to grow what is already put in place and working to further improve the transportation services of north-central Kansas. There are several gaps in transportation services but there is so much potential to meet those needs. ”

Mullen, originally from Hays, has 5 years’ experience in management and sales. She previously worked for Alliance Monitoring Technologies, L.L.C., and In The Bag Cleaners, both of Wichita.

Mobility management is a joint project between the member transportation agencies in the eight-county region and the Kansas Department of Transportation. For more information about OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com or call 826-1583.