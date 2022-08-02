New Public Bus Route Headed East

Salina area public transportation is adding a new route headed east.

According to OCCK Transpotation, in partnership with Sunbelt Solomon, they are offering a new daily regional route from Salina to Solomon and back. The route is part of the KanConnect program of OCCK, a plan to connect regions of rural Kansas through public transportation options.

The KanConnect East bus service will have two bi-directional trips each day, Monday through Friday. The first route will start in Salina at the Dillons on Planet Avenue at 5:10 a.m., then head north to 7th and Walnut, and Pilot Travel Center, before heading out of town to Solomon. In Solomon, the bus will stop first at 307 W. 7th and then stop at 123 N. Main St. before heading back to the 7th and Walnut stop in Salina. The second loop will start in Salina at 7th and Walnut at 2:15 p.m. and finish in Salina at Dillons on Planet Avenue around 3:20 p.m. each day.

The official times are here:

Link 1 Departure Times:

Salina – Dillons on Planet Avenue 5:10 a.m.

Salina – 7th & Walnut 5:20 a.m.

Salina – Pilot Travel Center 5:30 a.m.

Solomon – 307 W. 7th 5:50 a.m.

Solomon – 123 Main St. 5:55 a.m.

Salina – 7th & Walnut 6:30 a.m.

Link 2 Departure Times:

Salina – 7th & Walnut 2:15 p.m.

Solmon – 123 Main St. 2:45 p.m.

Solomon – 307 W. 7th 2:50 p.m.

Salina – Pilot Travel Center 3:05 p.m.

Salina – 7th & Walnut 3:20 p.m.

For the remainder of 2022, complimentary fares will be offered for all riders. A Salina CityGo Day Pass is included for anyone riding to Salina.

“We are so excited to for this new option for KanConnect,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK Transportation Director. “We have been working behind the scenes on new partnerships like this one. We hope people are as excited about the opportunity as we are. We are always looking for ways to serve rural communities and make connections.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, GoConcordia public transportation, and KanConnect.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.