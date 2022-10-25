New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina

Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”.

Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living and 22 Memory Care apartments.

This one story building features an upscale design with exterior courtyards, ample outdoor gathering spaces and patios.

Service and amenities at Cedarhurst include:

Movie theater

On-site Occupational, Physical and Speech Therapy

Causal, Formal and Private Dining Options

CRAFTED by Cedarhurst dining (fresh, made to order/highlight all-important antioxidants and “brain foods” that are critical for seniors’ mental health)

AL Courtyard featuring a fireplace, plenty of seating and walking path

MC Secured Courtyard featuring plenty of seating and a walking path

Library

SPA

Cedarhurst Salina is expected to be ready for move-ins in early 2024. During the construction phase they will employ 200 part time construction workers. When the facility opens they will employ over 50 full time staff.

Along with the Salina location, Cedarhurst Senior Living is ground breaking on a community in Lawrence this month and has a community in Topeka that is set to open in February, 2023.