New Prizes Added to Fishing Derby

More prizes have been added to a statewide fishing event which goes on through the end of July.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, the 2021 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, going on now, started May 1 with more than 500 fish tagged and scattered in 35 lakes throughout the state. Several different species were tagged, including black bass, crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, drum, carp, walleye, and catfish.

Halfway through the Derby, 80 tagged fish have been caught statewide. But, thanks to additional sponsors, more tags have been added to select locations, resulting in more than 450 tags yet to be redeemed. So far, winners have received gift cards, paddle sport rentals, fireworks, and gear for camping, cooking, and fishing. All prizes have a minimum value of $20, with some as high as $100 until now, that is.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) is excited to announce that one tagged fish was added to each participating lake, excluding KDOT West, worth a $250 KDWPT gift card! The gift card can be used towards licenses and permits, camping fees at Kansas state parks, boat registrations, or magazine subscriptions.

Anglers just need a fishing license, unless exempt, to participate. When a tagged fish is caught, anglers will need to remove the tag and visit ksfishderby.com to enter the code. Prizes will be mailed, and certificates will be emailed to winners, which can then be taken to a local sponsor in exchange for a prize. Anglers and non-anglers can also enter a raffle drawing for a chance to win a weekly prize.

If that’s not enough motivation to participate, how about a chance to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license? All anglers who catch and redeem a Great Kansas Fishing Derby tag will be entered into additional prize drawings, with one lucky winner receiving a lifetime license. Drawings will also be held for everyone who registers online at ksfishderby.com, so even if you didn’t catch a tagged fish, you can win one of several high-value prizes. Drawings will take place during KDWPT’s Nov. 18 commission meeting.

All tags must be redeemed by midnight on July 31, so head out to catch a tagged fish while you can. And when you do, share a photo using the tag redeem form at ksfishderby.com and tag your catch on social media with #ksfishderby!

For more information about the Derby, visit ksfishderby.com.

For information on fishing in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing.