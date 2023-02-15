New Principals Named at Salina Schoools

A couple of new principals were announced for Salina USD 305 schools Tuesday night for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the district, Ginger Jones will take over as South High School Principal, and Julie Falcon will take over as the Salina Virtual Innovation Academy (SVIA) Principal.

Both new principals will take over at their schools effective July 1st.

Ginger Jones:

Jones has been an educator for 25 years, most recently serving as assistant superintendent at the Richmond R-XVI School District in Missouri. She has 11 years of teaching experience in Career and Technical Education (business) and 14 years of administrative experience.

She has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from St. Louis University and an Educational Specialist Superintendent degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Jones has a master’s degree in Educational Instruction Technology from Northwest Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Business Education and Office Information Systems from Northwest Missouri State University.

Julie Falcon:

An educator with 28 years of experience, she has spent the last 18 years at Salina South High School, most recently serving nine years as assistant principal.

Previous leadership experience includes:

School Counselor

Performance Based Diploma Director

ACT and SAT Testing Supervisor

Summer School Director

Credit Recovery Director

Before moving to Salina, Falcon was a language arts teacher, counselor and coach at USD 242 in Weskan, Kansas.

Falcon earned a Master of Science degree in School Leadership from Baker University and a Master of Science degree in Counseling from Fort Hays State University, where she also earned a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Beth Morrison is currently serving as interim principal at SVIA.