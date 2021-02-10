Salina, KS

New Principals at Two Salina Schools

February 10, 2021

A couple of Salina USD 305 schools will have new principals when the new school year begins in the fall.

According to the district, Scott Chrisman will be the Lakewood Middle School Principal and Brandon Cheeks will be the Sunset Elementary Principal.

An educator with 18 years of experience, Chrisman most recently served for five years as assistant principal at Salina High School South. Prior experience includes

  • K-12 assistant principal for Southeast of Saline
  • Social studies teacher at South Middle School for eight years
  • Social studies teacher at Colby Middle School for three years
  • Coach for golf, basketball, baseball, softball and track

Chrisman earned his bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from Kansas State University and his master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University.

Bonnie Welty, currently principal at Lakewood Middle School, will retire at the end of this school year.

Cheeks has been an educator for 16 years, most recently serving as assistant principal at South Middle School. Previous experiences include two years as school administrator in Newton, Kansas and 13 years teaching social studies at Lakewood Middle School. At Lakewood Middle School, he coached basketball, track and cross-country sports.

He is St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church  Assistant to the Pastor and is a student support advisor at Kansas Wesleyan University. Cheeks is a board member for the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Cheeks earned his bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from Kansas Wesleyan University. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Lonny Schropp, currently principal at Sunset Elementary School, will retire at the end of this school year.

Photo: Scott Chrisman (Left) Brandon Cheeks (RIght)

 

 

