New Principal Named For Salina School

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2022

A new principal has been named for a Salina school.

According to USD 305,  Heather Barkley as the Meadowlark Ridge Elementary school.

An educator with 15 years of experience, Barkley most recently served as special education coordinator at Central Kansas Cooperative in Education (CKCIE). Prior experience includes:

  • School psychologist for CKCIE at Cottonwood Elementary and Opportunity Now for two years
  • Psychometrician for CKCIE for three years
  • K-5 special education teacher at Cottonwood Elementary for four years
  • Sixth grade special education teacher at Abilene Middle School for one year
  • K-6 special education teacher at Hope School for four years

Barkley earned her bachelor’s degree and special education endorsement from Kansas Wesleyan University, her master’s degree in educational administration from Fort Hays State University and her Education Specialist from Emporia State University.

Deena Hilbig, currently principal at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School, accepted the position of Superintendent of Ellsworth Public Schools. Barkley will take over effective July 1st.

