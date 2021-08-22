New President of Land Pride Named

A new person is guiding Land Pride, a division of Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. According to the company, Mark Decker has been named division President effective July 5th, replacing the retiring John Quinley. Mark has more than 25 years’ experience with Great Plains and Land Pride, including a decade as National Sales Manager, and most recently as Vice-President of Sales since 2015.

“Mark is the right leader for Land Pride,” said Linda Salem, President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing. “Mark’s extensive experience with Land Pride and the industry, as well as his business development skills and ability to communicate will help Land Pride continue our strong growth trajectory. We believe his leadership experience will be beneficial to the company as a whole.”

Mark began with Land Pride in 1996 as a Territory Manager for the Land Pride Turf Division. His drive to succeed led him to a Regional Manager position in 1997. In 1999, Mark was promoted to National Sales Manager where he led a team of 35 sales professionals. His promotion to Vice President of Sales in 2015 coincided with the largest growth in company history.

Of his new responsibilities, Mark stated: “We have a wonderful team in place that will continue to make Land Pride a leader in this sector. My first responsibility will be to ensure that Land Pride sustains our relationships with our Dealers and our standing in our industry.”

About Land Pride

Based is Salina, KS, Land Pride manufactures a full line of American-made tractor implements and Kubota-branded skid steer attachments for the turf, ag, construction, and grounds-maintenance sectors. Land Pride is a division of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. and is owned by Grapevine, Texas-based Kubota Tractor Corporation.