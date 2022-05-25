New Premium Seating Upgrades to Debut at Bramlage Coliseum in 2022-23

Season Tickets on Sale June 6

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Whether it’s the buzz created by first-year men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang or the return of 2022 consensus All-American Ayoka Lee and four other starters from a women’s basketball team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, excitement continues to build for the Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball teams heading into the 2022-23 season.

And building off that momentum, K-State Athletics is excited to offer fans several new premium seating options in Bramlage Coliseum for the 2022-23 home season. These upgrades will provide fans unique and exciting views of Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball as they compete in the best conference in the country.

Among these new seating options will be 36 courtside seats along the north baseline of the arena, four additional Loge boxes in Sections 16 and 17 and Sections 22 and 23 and the introduction of the Legends Lounge, which will span from Sections 17-22 above the student seating area and directly below the current Loge boxes.

For fans wanting an up-close experience in Bramlage Coliseum, the north baseline area adjacent to the home bench will feature 36 courtside seats. Eighteen premium padded chairs (10 on the east side and eight on the west side of the goal) with a prime view of the action, while a second row of 18 seats will be elevated for clear view of the court. Among the amenities for this area include in-seat hospitality service, access to the Shamrock Zone as well as a parking pass.

These new courtside seats require a $4,500 annual donation per seat plus a $645 per season ticket, while those located on the second row will require a $4,000 annual donation per seat plus a $545 per season ticket.

Four new Loge boxes will be added to the existing inventory on the east side of Bramlage Coliseum, including two 8-person boxes in Sections 16 and 23 and two 4-person boxes in Sections 17 and 22. Fans purchasing these boxes will receive the same amenities as current Loge box holders, including personal TVs and in-game catering and beverage service. These boxes require a $3,000 annual donation per seat plus a $645 per season ticket.

The new Legends Lounge will provide a unique viewing experience above one of the most raucous student sections in college basketball with six sections of two-tiered premium cocktail bar-style seating spanning Sections 17-22. Fans in this new area will be guaranteed a cushioned rolling chair within this shared premium area with in-seat hospitality service, access to the Shamrock Zone as well as a parking pass. Seats require a $2,000 annual donation per seat plus a $545 per season ticket.

The new premium seating options are expected to generate approximately $500,000 in additional revenue for K-State Athletics.

Requests for any of these new premium seat options can be made by calling the Ahearn Fund at (888) 232.9074. The deadline for requesting these new seat options is Monday, August 1 with seat selection occurring by priority point order shortly after the deadline.

With the addition of these new premium seating options, the department has announced changes to the seating for the pep band and the media. The pep band will now occupy seating in Sections 22-23, while the media will move to seating in the lower rows of Section 25 near the tunnel on the south end of the arena.

Season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball teams will go on sale on Monday, June 6.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s and women’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.