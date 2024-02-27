New Pool House Now Open

Dip your toe, or dive right in, the water’s great! Prairie Pool House is now open.

The new gathering spot, located west of Salina, is now open for people who want to book swimming lessons, bring family and friends for a nice getaway, or even a a place to spend the night.

Owners Emily and Jim Komarek have always loved water and family gatherings and wanted to implement a pool house in Salina.

Emily Komarek is an instructor for Central Kansas ISR that is an infant swimming resource. She has always dreamed of creating her own space that can be available for her clients and people to learn swimming.

Jim Komarek did his part by building the pool house from the ground up. They poured the foundation last year in February and now the facility is complete.

“We want the Prairie Pool House to be a family space for the community, where people can come and create memories,” says Emily.

The Prairie Pool House also can be booked as an “air bnb” consisting of a gathering space with a kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms.

The gathering space will mainly be available for Saturdays and Sundays, while family swims and lessons will be in the morning week days taught by Emily.

The Komarek’s are currently working on a website but you can look them up on their facebook page.

The Prairie Pool House is officially open and you can call: 785-787-8065 or email: [email protected]