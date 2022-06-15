New Person in Leadership Role at KSU Salina

KSU Salina has a new person in a key leadership position. The school has appointed Michael Pritchard as the associate dean for research and graduate studies.

According to K-State, as the associate dean, Pritchard is charged with significantly expanding the campus’s scholarly productivity, increasing research funding, growing graduate enrollment and advancing K-State Salina’s regional, national and international reputation as a global leader in aerospace innovation. He also will serve as K-State Salina’s liaison to research units within the university, external funding agencies and the Graduate School.

“I am honored to serve as associate dean for research and graduate studies and excited to be supporting Dean Starkey’s expansive campus vision,” said Pritchard. “Industry research and development funding is increasing; corporations are setting more money aside to work on integrating advanced technologies into their ecosystems. It is imperative that we cultivate innovative industry partnerships that support the research productivity of our talented faculty and, at the same time, design and deliver advanced industry matching educational experiences for our graduate students.”

Before arriving at K-State Salina, Pritchard worked as a hands-on technology executive for Deloitte, Macquarie Group Limited and Science Applications International Corporation.

“Dr. Pritchard’s 25 years of industry experience makes him ideal for this position to lead faculty and mentor students,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “His commitment to research will impact not only graduate students but also undergraduate students as they engage in innovative ways to solve emerging industry needs.”

Pritchard received his bachelor’s in anthropology from the University of Kansas, a Master of Science in information systems from Northwestern University, and his doctorate in information systems from Dakota State University. His research interests include integrated machine learning, autonomous systems, cybernetic systems and information theory. His research has been published in Information Systems, Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences and IEEE Transactions on Professional Communications.

Pritchard will continue to lead K-State Salina’s new Master of Science in integrated systems design and dynamics and the new Master of Science in aeronautics.