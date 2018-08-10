Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 63 °

New Orleans Shuts Down Salina, Eliminating Falcons

Pat StrathmanAugust 9, 2018

All throughout the season, the Salina Falcons featured strong pitching arms in the starting rotation.

They met their match in the Class AAA Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament.

Despite Cade Sterrett’s three-hit gem, the Falcons were limited to one hit in a 1-0 defeat to New Orleans Thursday. Salina lost for the second time in the double-elimination tournament, ending the Falcons’ season.

NOLA struck first blood in the second off a two-out single. Sterrett settled in from there, lasting all six innings, striking out six and walking just one batter.

In the ensuing frame, outfielder Ben Driver picked up a one-out single. Salina and New Orleans combined for nine base runners all game, five coming from the Falcons.

Salina finished the year 35-4. The Falcons won their first state championship since 2007 and claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam Tournament title in 25 years.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Bryant Trips Up Salina in Mid-South Opener

August 8, 2018 11:32 pm

NOLA Bound: Falcons Down Iola to Secure Trip ...

August 2, 2018 9:43 am

Falcons Roar Back Against Nickerson, Claim Fi...

July 29, 2018 9:16 am

Falcons Move to State Semifinals

July 27, 2018 4:40 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Crime Stoppers 8-10-18

The theft of tools from a construction trailer is this week's Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Wee...

August 10, 2018 Comments

Houston Hangs on to Beat Kansas Cit...

Sports News

August 9, 2018

New Orleans Shuts Down Salina, Elim...

Sports News

August 9, 2018

Junction City Man Found Dead

Kansas News

August 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Crime Stoppers 8-1...
August 10, 2018Comments
Junction City Man Found D...
August 9, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Labor Day Mobilization Pl...
August 9, 2018Comments
Kobach’s Lead Cut in Half
August 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH