New Orleans Shuts Down Salina, Eliminating Falcons

All throughout the season, the Salina Falcons featured strong pitching arms in the starting rotation.

They met their match in the Class AAA Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament.

Despite Cade Sterrett’s three-hit gem, the Falcons were limited to one hit in a 1-0 defeat to New Orleans Thursday. Salina lost for the second time in the double-elimination tournament, ending the Falcons’ season.

NOLA struck first blood in the second off a two-out single. Sterrett settled in from there, lasting all six innings, striking out six and walking just one batter.

In the ensuing frame, outfielder Ben Driver picked up a one-out single. Salina and New Orleans combined for nine base runners all game, five coming from the Falcons.

Salina finished the year 35-4. The Falcons won their first state championship since 2007 and claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam Tournament title in 25 years.