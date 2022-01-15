New Operations and Development Manager at Arts Organization

Salina Arts & Humanities has a new Operations and Development Manager. According to the organization, Anna Pauscher Morawitz has been promoted to the position,

Pauscher Morawitz has served as the Arts Education Coordinator since July of 2018. In her new capacity she will oversee the administrative operations and support staff while assisting with fundraising and development work that supports the Smoky Hill River Festival and the Horizons Grants Program. She will also continue her work with other staff serving as a resource partner to artists, organizations, businesses, and community members.

“In addition to her experience with the operations of SAH operations, Anna’s Master’s degree in arts administration has prepared her well for the new responsibilities she assumes”, says Brad Anderson, SAH Executive Director, “She is actively engaged in the community and will be an excellent resource to the citizens she serves.”

Anderson reported that the newly defined position will help with continuity of operations as new programs and services are offered. He said that expanding planned giving efforts and bringing new perspectives to administrative operations is critical for arts organizations to thrive.

“Salina’s commitment to the arts makes it an exciting place to live, work, and grow. Our agency’s work is vital to building community and creating positive change for individuals and businesses. I look forward to supporting this work as Operations & Development Manager and am honored to serve the Salina community while expanding my career in this new role,” Pauscher Morawitz remarks.

Pauscher Morawitz assumed responsibilities on January 3, but will also help oversee River Festival entertainment and arts education programs until a replacement can be found.

_ _ _

Photo by: Glory Benacka