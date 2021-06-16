New Officers Graduate From Training

Twenty-one new law enforcement officers, including an Abilene Police Office, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Friday.

According to the organization, officer Kaelin Leach of the Hays Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief of Police for the Abilene Police Department, Anna Hatter. Steve McCorkill, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 279th Basic Training Class.

Officer Nicholas Pate of the Overbrook Police Department received the Welch Academic Award of Excellence for academic achievement. Officer Randall Douvier from the Newton Police Department was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class’s “Top Shot.” Officer Cassidy Fox from the Leavenworth Police Department walked, ran or biked more than 200 miles during her time at KLETC and exceeded the other physical requirements of the 200 Mile Club, including push-ups, sit-ups and a timed run. Officer Jeffery McKinney from the Abilene Police Department was honored as the student with the most improved fitness since the beginning of basic training.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to more than 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in March 2021, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

BOURBON

Jonathan Allen, Fort Scott Police Department

DICKINSON

Jeffery McKinney, Abilene Police Department

ELLIS

Covey Becker, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

Kaelin Leach, Hays Police Department

FORD

Nicholas Murray, Dodge City Police Department

GEARY

Anthony Timms, Junction City Police Department

HARVEY

Randall Douvier, Newton Police Department

KEARNEY

Sheila Malliot, Kearny County Sheriff’s Office

LEAVENWORTH

Jacob Cuneo, Leavenworth Police Department

Cassidy Fox, Leavenworth Police Department

George Green, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

MEADE

Anthony Schmidt, Meade Police Department

NEMAHA

Phillip Steinlage, Seneca Police Department

OSAGE

Nicholas Pate, Overbrook Police Department

PRATT

Devon Willard, Pratt County Sheriff’s Office

RAWLINS

Catlyn Wahrman, Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office

RENO

Lane Hammond, Hutchinson Police Department

Allison Roman, Hutchinson Police Department

REPUBLIC

Shawn Sprayberry, Republic County Sheriff’s Office

RILEY

Derek Boam, Kansas State University Police Department

WYANDOTTE

Carlos Rosales, University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department

