New Officers Graduate Academy

A Dickinson County Sheriff Deputy is among eighteen new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday.

According to the organization, no one was more prepared for this moment than the eighteen members of the 343rd Basic Training Class at the KLETC. After 14 weeks of intensive training, these graduates are now returning home to begin their careers in law enforcement and serve their communities across Kansas.

Police Instructor Senior and Class Coordinator Josh Long introduced the graduating class. Representative Mike King, of the Kansas House of Representatives, addressed the class and their families, offering these words of encouragement:

“As you graduate today and prepare to serve, remember that your uniform is more than just clothing. The three pillars—trust, non-verbal communication, and accountability—are all symbolized in that uniform. Wear it with pride. Wear it with humility. And above all, wear it knowing that you have the power to make a difference in every life you touch.”

Officer Lane Collins of the Derby Police Department, who also served as Class 343 President, delivered a heartfelt speech to his fellow graduates:

“To Class 343, I ask you to remember this: the badge you wear is a symbol of service, not power. The gun you carry is a tool of protection, not aggression. The uniform you wear is not about who you are above others, it’s about who you are for others. Let’s be the officers who lead with respect, who listen before we speak, and who act with wisdom before we act with force. Let’s be the ones who build relationships with our communities, not just enforce laws.”

Under the authority of Vice Provost and Director of Police Training Darin Beck, graduates received certificates attesting the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s Law enforcement licensing authority.

_ _ _

The following are the graduates of the 343rd basic training class:

*Awards in italics

Erin Allen, Goddard Police Department

Serena Armenta, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness

Lane Collins, Derby Police Department: Class President, Fitness, Honors

Lance Dougherty, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Fahrney, Barton County Sheriff’s Office

Dylan Groome, Augusta Department of Public Safety

Tyler Hall, Parsons Police Department

Henry Hiesterman, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness

Brianna Johns, Norton Police Department: Fitness

Steven Jolly, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Postier, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Drew Sattler, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Brent Sommers, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Henry Thibodeaux, IV, Leavenworth Police Department

Emori Thomas, Salina Police Department

Shawn Verratti, Dodge City Police Department

Zachary Williams, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness, Honors

Steven Zelniker, Jr., Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office: Fitness, Honors

Photo by Jeff Tuttle