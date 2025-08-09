New Nursing Program Undergoing Accreditation

A new nursing program at Salina Area Technical College’s which is set to begin this fall is in the process of becoming accredited.
According to the school, it will host a site visit by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing for initial accreditation of its Associate Degree in Nursing program.
The associate degree nursing program serves as a bridge from Licensed Practical Nursing to Registered Nursing. This 9-month, full-time program combines classroom instruction, simulations, and clinical experiences to provide students with the skills needed to advance in nursing. This program is in addition to the existing full-time and part-time Practical Nursing programs at Salina Tech.
Public Meeting Details
Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM Location: Classroom A131, Main Building A Address: 2562 Centennial Road, Salina, Kansas 67401
A Zoom option will also be available for those who prefer to attend virtually. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85195402193
In addition to attending the meeting, written comments are also welcome and may be submitted directly to the ACEN:
Email: [email protected] Mailing Address: Attn: Accreditation Services Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326
All written comments must be received by the ACEN by September 9, 2025.