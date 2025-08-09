New Nursing Program Undergoing Accreditation

A new nursing program at Salina Area Technical College’s which is set to begin this fall is in the process of becoming accredited.

According to the school, it will host a site visit by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing for initial accreditation of its Associate Degree in Nursing program.

The associate degree nursing program serves as a bridge from Licensed Practical Nursing to Registered Nursing. This 9-month, full-time program combines classroom instruction, simulations, and clinical experiences to provide students with the skills needed to advance in nursing. This program is in addition to the existing full-time and part-time Practical Nursing programs at Salina Tech.

As part of the review process, the public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program.

Public Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM Location: Classroom A131, Main Building A Address: 2562 Centennial Road, Salina, Kansas 67401

A Zoom option will also be available for those who prefer to attend virtually. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85195402193

In addition to attending the meeting, written comments are also welcome and may be submitted directly to the ACEN:

Email: [email protected] Mailing Address: Attn: Accreditation Services Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3390 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326

All written comments must be received by the ACEN by September 9, 2025.