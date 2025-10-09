New Name, Same Quality Repairs

A longtime Salina auto body repair business celebrated a rebrand Thursday afternoon. Staff, family, friends, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coat Ambassadors gathered to celebrate the transition of Crossroads Collision, located at 1334 N Ohio St, into Dacus Auto Body and Collision Repair.

Dacus is a family-owned business, owned by Chris and Kena Dacus.

Kena tells KSAL News they originally started with a shop in the Canton-Galva area, and then moved to McPherson. They had no intention of expanding, but when an opportunity came up to acquire Crossroads Collision it was too good of a deal to turn down.

Kena said the addition will allow them to to serve even more customers with advanced collision repair services.

Dacus Auto Body offers enhanced capabilities, including I-CAR Gold Class certification and certifications from 16 leading manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota, Jeep, GMC, Lincoln, Buick, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Cadillac, Chevy, Chrysler, Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis, ensuring superior safety and quality.

This merger expands Dacus Auto Body’s ability to provide comprehensive repair solutions and introduces OEM certifications to Salina, making Dacus Auto Body the only shop in Salina with this distinction.

Kena added that Dacus just this week became certified to work on Rivian electric vehicles.

The Salina shop was founded in 1983 as Crossroads Collision. It still stands as the largest independently owned collision repair center in the region. The Dacus family acquired it this past spring.

Dacus Auto Body and Collision Repair employs over 40 people, including a dozen at the Salina location.