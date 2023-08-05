New Most Wanted Online

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. August list went online Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, harassment, stalking, child sex crimes, and felony drug crimes.

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 5 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,728 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted