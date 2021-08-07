Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 72 °

New Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerAugust 7, 2021

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the August list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, theft, forgery, criminal use of a financial card,  and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,463 criminals have been caught, and 433 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

First Teen Cardiac Clinic Event Pla...

An event which could potentially save the life of a middle or high school student is planned next we...

August 7, 2021 Comments

Festival Treasure Hunt Begins Augus...

Top News

August 7, 2021

New Most Wanted Online

Top News

August 7, 2021

1 New COVID Death, 43 New Cases

Kansas News

August 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First Teen Cardiac Clinic...
August 7, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 43 New...
August 6, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Stop Sign ...
August 6, 2021Comments
Record Murder Year in Kan...
August 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices