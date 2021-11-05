Salina, KS

New Mexico Fugitive Arrested in Salina

KSAL StaffNovember 5, 2021

A man with several warrants out for his arrest in New Mexico is in custody after he was caught in Salina this week.

Police were sent to the 800 block of Gypsum Ave. to search for a runaway juvenile from New Mexico. Officers made contact with a man in the backyard of the residence, and there was a Chevrolet Tahoe with New Mexico tags at the scene. When officers ran the tags and the man’s name, several warrants for his arrest in New Mexico came up.

Rudy Barrientos, a 42-year-old who lists his home as Salina, was then arrested. He is facing charges in New Mexico that include robbery, aggravated battery, obstruction of an officer and theft of a credit card among others.

Barrientos is in the process of being taken back to New Mexico.

The runaway juvenile that police were originally looking for was not located.

