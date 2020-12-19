New Marketing, Sales Leader at Salina Presbyterian Manor

Cathy Boos has been promoted to the position of marketing and sales director for Salina Presbyterian Manor.

According to the organization, Boos first joined the senior living community as its life enrichment director in March 2016. She left for a position with the Catholic Diocese of Salina, but it wasn’t long before she returned to Presbyterian Manor.

“After leaving for a short time, I knew my passion and purpose was with the Manor and its residents,” Boos said. “They are my family, and I love them all.”

She served as the administrative assistant from February 2020 until her promotion in November.

Her work history and approach to her job mean Boos will be a good fit in her new position, said Jenni Jones, regional director of marketing for PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

“Cathy will be a true asset with her prior experience in Life Enrichment and the Administrative Assistant role,” said Jenni, who once held the marketing and sales position at Salina Presbyterian Manor. “Cathy has a professional customer service approach and a compassionate heart to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.”

Christian Gilbert, Presbyterian Manor’s executive director, agrees.

“Cathy’s focus every day has been to make the residents’ lives better,” he said. “I have no doubt that incoming residents will feel just as loved and cared for by her as our current residents. She is all about relationships.”

A native of Victoria, Kan., Boos earned a bachelor of business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Fort Hays State University. Her career includes stints as a donor recruitment representative for the American Red Cross and sales and marketing director for Smoky Hill Rehabilitation.

Outside work, Boos stays active in the community by serving on the board of directors for both Sunflower Adult Day Services and Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. She is also a member of the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi.