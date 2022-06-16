Salina, KS

New Map Won’t Change Polling Place

Jeff GarretsonJune 16, 2022

The political map has changed in Saline County since data from the last census was extracted and applied to area districts.

County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday to cover a wide range of topics including the coming primary elections in August.

Smith Hanes says a few boundaries for County Commissioners have been adjusted.

 

He added to head off any confusion in the coming election, Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss is sending out updated voter cards.

For more details on the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, August 2, go online to saline.org and click the election page.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

