New Mail System Ahead of New Jail

Ahead of the completion of the new Saline County Jail which is set to open this fall, officials are looking ahead to improving communications for inmates and staff.

The Saline County Jail has contracted with Smart Communications to provide MailGuard electronic mail services.

The changes are being made to streamline the operations of the Sheriff’s Office, improve communications, and ensure the safety and well-being of inmates and staff.

MailGuard is a quick and efficient way for inmates to receive letters and photos electronically.

Effective May 3rd, 2023, inmate postal mail must be sent to the following address:

Smart Communications / Saline Co. Jail

Adam Smith #123456 (example inmate)

PO Box 9174

Seminole, FL 33775-9174

Any mail received at the facility after May 3rd, 2023, will be returned to sender. The inmates’ name and booking/ID number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or post card

to ensure the mail is posted to the current account.

All regular inmate postal mail (postcards, letters, greeting cards, etc.) will be scanned into the system and available to the inmates to view their postal mail via the kiosks.

Friends and family members are encouraged to subscribe to MailGuard Tracker. Sign up for a free account and view delivery status, receive notifications if your mail is rejected, and download copies of mail that has been received and processed.

Upon release, inmates can login into the public website at https://www.smartinmate.com/ and enter their inmate

number and password to download their photos, messages, and postal mail for FREE!