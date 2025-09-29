New Magistrate Judge Sworn In

A new magistrate judge was sworn in on Monday.

Court officials tell KSAL News Jennifer Oliver was sworn in by Chief Judge Jared Johnson as the new Magistrate Judge of Ottawa County. She was sworn in at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

Magistrate judges help manage the workload of district judges by handling certain categories of cases and proceedings. They can administer oaths, accept criminal complaints, and make recommendations on dispositive motions in civil cases.

Oliver was previously the Managing Court Reporter for the 28th Judicial District. The 28th Judicial District is made up of two counties to include Ottawa and Saline.

Oliver was selected as the Ottawa County Magistrate by the 28th Judicial District nominating commission, which is made up of four attorneys and four non-attorneys representing both Ottawa and Saline County.