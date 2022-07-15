Salina, KS

New Location, Same School Mission

Todd PittengerJuly 15, 2022

Same mission. New location. The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held at a different location this year. Though the location is different, the mission to make sure kids have the proper supplies when they head back to school is the same.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27th, at Salina Central High School from noon until 7.

The Back To School Fair includes:
  • Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)
  • No cost student health screenings=sports & school physicals
  • Vitamins for teeth at Salina Family Healthcare Center
This yearly event is funded by local donations from businesses, foundations, churches, service organizations and individuals.

