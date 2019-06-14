Salina, KS

New Location, New Name For Abilene Business

Todd PittengerJune 14, 2019

An Abilene business is moving to a new location and getting a new name.

Webb Home Center in Abilene is relocating the Shopko facility on North Buckeye.

According t othe business, they recently negotiated terms for a 25 year lease with the Halbert Family Trust of California for the Shopko Location.

The Current Webb Home Center facility at 511 NW 2nd Street in Abilene will remain operating, and open for business, directly up to the grand opening of the new facility. The current Webb Home Center will continue to be the same business; however, it will be renamed to Lumber House lnc., True Value, throughout the process and location change.

Lumber House True Value, has set a tentative plan of opening for business, at new location, in the Fall of 2019.

 

