New League Members Highlight 2023-24 Men’s Basketball AAC Pairings

The American Athletic Conference has announced home-away pairings for the 2023-24 season, including matchups with the six new members.
The league will once again conduct an 18-game schedule with each team assigned five home-and-home series, plus four home-only and four road-only opponents.
The Shockers will not visit North Texas, Rice, SMU or UTSA this season, while UAB, Charlotte, South Florida and Tulane miss out on a trip to the Roundhouse.
Matchups are annually determined by television inventory and contractual requirements, competitive issues/NET implications and geographic rivalries.
The complete 2023-24 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first conference play dates will be January, 2-4, 2024 and will run through March 10. The 2024 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will expand to a 14-team tournament and be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 13-17.
2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase dial the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).