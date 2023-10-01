New Leadership at Salina Banks

New managers are leading two Salina banks.

According to Equity Bank, Cindy O’Hare will manage the downtown bank on Santa Fe Avenue.

Jenna Ginther is being promoted to bank manager of the Ohio Street office.

O’Hare has 30 years of experience in banking in Salina. Ginther has been with Equity Bank for the last seven years.

“At Equity Bank, our core value of Entrepreneurial Spirit is what drives us,” said Larry Britegam, Equity Bank Regional President. “We pride ourselves on having experienced, trained team members ready and eager to step into leadership roles. Jenna and Cindy are exactly what our Salina banks need to continue on the path of success.”

Both O’Hare and Ginther started in their new roles in September.

Photos Courtesy Equity Bank. Cindy O’Hare (left) Jenna Ginther (Right)