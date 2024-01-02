New Leader at Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center

A new director will take over leadership of Salina Catholic Schools Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center.

According to the organization, Jessica Jacobs is the new director.

Jacobs has spent the majority of her teaching career at St. Mary’s Grade School, having taught fourth grade, second grade, and kindergarten. She has also worked with children during their early childhood years while employed as an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher/Family Service Coordinator.

Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center, located on the Salina Catholic Schools campus, has been a leader in Saline County child care services for over 30 years. With a renovation beginning in January, applications are now open for the opening of the center in August 2024. The organization will launch a new era of child care in August as they expand programming to infant care in an updated, modern facility. The facility renovation will allow the team team to help address the area child care deficit. This allows families a unique opportunity to have consistent care for their children throughout their early years.