New Leader at Education Cooperative

The Central Kansas Cooperative in Education is under new leadership.

According to USD 305, Jeff Hayes is the new Executive Director of the Central Kansas Cooperative in Education, effective July 1st.

Hayes has worked at Salina USD 305 for 28 years, most recently serving for four years as assistant director of CKCIE. Previous experience at CKCIE includes 14 years as a program coordinator and 10 years as a school psychologist.

Hayes earned his bachelor’s degree at Bethany College and his master’s and specialist in education degrees at Emporia State University. He obtained his building leadership license at Baker University and his district leadership license at Fort Hays State University.

The Central Kansas Cooperative in Education provides special education services for twelve school districts in Central Kansas. It covers over 4,000 square miles and serves a school population of over 14,200 in preschool through grade 12. It provides special education services to approximately 2,931 exceptional students with a staff of 620.

Hayes will replace current executive director Mike Lowers, who retires this month.