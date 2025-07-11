New Leader at CKF

A new person is in charge of Salina’s CKF Addiction Treatment organization.

According to CKF, Jessica M. Eckels is the new President & Chief Executive Officer. A twelve-year veteran of the organization, Eckels steps into the permanent role with the full support of the Board of Directors and a deep, demonstrated commitment to CKF’s mission.

Known for her leadership in operational strategy, program development, and community partnership, Eckels has been instrumental in many of CKF’s most impactful initiatives over the past decade. Her experience spans every level of the organization, giving her unique insight into both day-to-day service delivery and long-term system change.

“This organization is personal to me,” said Eckels. “I’ve walked alongside our teams, our patients, and our community through some of the most difficult and inspiring moments. As CEO, I’m honored to lead CKF into its next chapter; one rooted in stability, access, and the belief that recovery should be a real and reachable option for everyone.”

Eckels has been a statewide advocate for compassionate, person-centered addiction treatment and is widely recognized for her work to normalize conversations about recovery, reduce stigma, and build stronger systems of care. As a passionate Kansan, her focus remains on creating sustainable solutions that meet local needs while connecting communities to broader resources.

CKF also announced recent changes in board leadership, with Kirk L. Holt named Board Chair and Ashley R. Jarvis as Vice Chair. The newly configured board reflects strong governance and alignment, reinforcing the organization’s stability and long-term direction.

“Our Board is confident in Jessica’s ability to lead CKF forward,” said Holt. “She brings both heart and strategy to the table, with the respect of our staff, our partners, and our community.”

Under Eckels’ leadership, CKF will continue its focus on delivering high-quality, evidence-based treatment for individuals and families across Kansas. With a strong leadership team and engaged board, CKF is well-positioned to continue meeting the needs of the communities it serves for years to come.