New Lead in Check Stealing Scam

Police are looking for a white, male in connection to a rash of stolen checks in Salina.

Authorities are once again urging citizens to take payments made by check – directly to the post office to mail as thieves continue to pilfer mailboxes in Salina for checks they can steal.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an 81-year-old Salina woman’s check was taken this week, altered and then cashed for $1,300 at Great Plains Credit Union on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a white, male suspect was caught on surveillance camera in the drive-through lane cashing the stolen check. The check was changed from the original amount of $30 to $1,300. The man is in his 30’s and was driving a red passenger car.

Over the past couple of weeks, thieves have stolen envelopes with checks inside and then white wash the checks to alter the name and amount before cashing them.

Victims have been reported in the 200 block of S. 9th St., 600 block of S. Santa Fe Ave., and the 1400 block of Meyer.

Authorities suggest taking check payments to the post office in person.