New Laws to Take Effect

Seventy-seven of almost 100 bills that were enacted during the 2023 legislative session will become law Saturday.

State officials say Republicans overrode a veto by Governor Laura Kelly — a Democrat — on some of the proposals that are set to take effect on Saturday. Chief among these is House Bill 2312 — known as the “Born-Alive Infants Protection Act” — which mandates emergency care and legal protections for infants born alive after a failed abortion.

Meanwhile, state Democrats are blocking the implementation of Republican House Bill 2264, which amends the state’s Women’s Right to Know Act.

Senate Bill 180 establishes the “Women’s Bill of Rights”, defining biological sex in several areas. This includes restrooms, locker rooms, prisons and domestic violence centers.

Among other things, fentanyl test strips will become legal in Kansas, and the statute of limitations is removedfor prosecution for childhood sexual abuse