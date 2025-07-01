New Laws in Effect July 1st

By Todd Pittenger July 1, 2025

Kansans are waking up Tuesday, July 1st, to over 100 new laws which take effect.

Among others, there is a change to the state’s “Move Over” law,  a new law related to child support for fetuses, new laws concerning fentanyl, and new licence plate options.

Some of the notable new laws include:

  • Child Support at Conception – Legislation related to child support now includes provisions for support at conception, meaning that child support obligations can be established before a child is born. 
  • Move Over Law –  Drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing a stopped or disabled vehicle on the side of the road displaying hazard warning lights. If changing lanes is unsafe, drivers must slow down and proceed with caution. 
  • Fentanyl – The law will now allow for the sale of fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl, ketamine, or GHB in pills. 
  • Campaign Contributions – Increased limits for campaign contributions. 
  • New License Plates – New license plate designs, including a blackout style, FFA (Future Farmers of America), and Route 66, among others.

The Kansas Legislature enacted 129 new laws in 2025, most of which take effect July 1.

 

 