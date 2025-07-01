New Laws in Effect July 1st

Kansans are waking up Tuesday, July 1st, to over 100 new laws which take effect.

Among others, there is a change to the state’s “Move Over” law, a new law related to child support for fetuses, new laws concerning fentanyl, and new licence plate options.

Some of the notable new laws include:

Child Support at Conception – Legislation related to child support now includes provisions for support at conception, meaning that child support obligations can be established before a child is born.

Move Over Law – Drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing a stopped or disabled vehicle on the side of the road displaying hazard warning lights. If changing lanes is unsafe, drivers must slow down and proceed with caution.

Fentanyl – The law will now allow for the sale of fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl, ketamine, or GHB in pills.

Campaign Contributions – Increased limits for campaign contributions.

New License Plates – New license plate designs, including a blackout style, FFA (Future Farmers of America), and Route 66, among others.

The Kansas Legislature enacted 129 new laws in 2025, most of which take effect July 1.