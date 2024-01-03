New Landfill Fee Structure

In a united effort to enhance safety, protect the environment, and promote responsible waste disposal practices, the City of Salina has partnered with Saline County. This cooperation is designed to encourage proper load securement among landfill users and includes a significant change in the landfill’s tipping fee structure. This initiative took effect on January 1st.

According to the City of Salina, the primary goal of this initiative is to foster a culture of responsibility and safety within the community, emphasizing the importance of securing loads when transporting waste materials to the landfill. Unsecured loads can pose significant risks to public safety, contribute to littering, and harm our local environment.

Tipping Fee Structure:

Effective January 1, 2024, loads brought to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill that are properly secured will be charged a tipping fee of $46 per ton, while unsecured loads will be charged a fee of $92 per ton. This change is intended to incentivize proper load securement and ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

The City of Salina and Saline County are committed to fostering a safer and cleaner community for all residents. By working together, we can reduce accidents, protect our environment, and save valuable resources.

_ _ _

For more detailed information regarding the tipping fee structure change, please visit:

Salina-ks.gov/landfill