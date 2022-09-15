New KWU Hospital-Inspired Scholarship

Kansas Wesleyan has deepened its relationship with one of its closest longtime supporters with a scholarship for employees of Salina Regional Health Center and their dependents. According to KWU, anyone eligible for the scholarship is guaranteed at least $20,000 of scholarship aid per year.

“Salina Regional Health Center and its foundation have always supported Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “During the past few years, however, this relationship has grown significantly with the advent of the Nursing Education Center. Many KWU Nursing graduates go on to work at Salina Regional, and we’re proud to reciprocate that relationship by creating this scholarship. In addition, we are committed to being a key partner in the economic growth of this region. Offering this scholarship will help keep KWU students in Salina after graduation, thus driving said growth.”

Salina Regional Health Center gifted KWU $1 million for the renovation of the Nursing Education Center, including the building and property in 2019, and the Salina Regional Health Foundation added an additional $1.4 million in support later that year. The organization’s foundation has also supported scholarships at KWU for many years. In turn, numerous KWU graduates, including Shingi Chingaya ’21 and Amanda Hill ’21, have gone on to positions at SRHC.

“Kansas Wesleyan is a respected academic university that offers a number of degree programs at a great value to students locally,” said Joel Phelps, president and CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “We are appreciative of our strong relationship and this opportunity for our employees and their family members to receive this educational support.”

Salina Regional Health Center is a full-service acute-care hospital that serves as a regional referral center for patients from across north-central Kansas and beyond. The organization is affiliated with a wide variety of primary care clinics, specialty clinics and outreach programs, including three critical-access hospitals in Abilene, Concordia and Lindsborg. Salina Regional employs more than 2,400 across its entire health system and is continuing to expand access to health services for people throughout the region.

To learn more about the SRHC Scholarship, please call 785-833-4305 or email [email protected].