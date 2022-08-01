New KWU Foundation Board Members

The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation has announced a pair of new board members, as Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89 and Jenell Hulse join the group of esteemed leaders. The appointments took effect July 1.

Hulse, the construction division manager and a commercial loan officer at Bank VI, hails from nearby Lindsborg. A 2018 graduate of Kansas State, she is active in both Salina and Lindsborg. Hulse is a co-chair of Svensk Hyllningsfest, president of the American Legion Auxiliary and a former president of the Salina Noon Rotary Club. Both of Hulse’s parents attended KWU.

Blumanhourst, who resides in Wichita, brings 33 years of accounting experience to the board. She graduated from KWU in 1989 with a degree in accounting and went on to earn a Master’s in Professional Accountancy from Wichita State. She has served on several boards, most recently for the Wichita Chamber Chorale.

A full list of the KWU Foundation’s Board of Directors appears below:

Chair: Bob Meyer ’73

Vice Chair: Gus Applequist ’14

Treasurer: Tom Wilbur

Secretary: Cathy Doubrava

Mike Baumberger ’96

Jandrea Blumanhourst ’89

Annie Boswell

David Branda ’76

Jenell Hulse

Steve Scofield ’65

“Jenell and Jandrea bring a tremendous amount of financial experience to our foundation board,” said Ken Oliver, KWUF administrator and the university’s executive vice president for advancement and university operations. “They join a distinguished group of leaders and achievers, whose wisdom and insight has sent the university’s endowment to never-before-reached heights. We are fortunate to benefit from this group’s knowledge.”

The Kansas Wesleyan Foundation was established to be an auxiliary association for the financial aid and assistance of Kansas Wesleyan University. It operates an endowment in excess of $45 million.